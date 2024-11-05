UNICEF-UNGCNT and partners call for extended paid parental leave to support working families

The event brought together stakeholders including businesses and government representatives to discuss the positive impact of paid parental leave on both businesses and families, particularly the importance of family-friendly policies for child development.
At the event, UNICEF and partners called on the Royal Thai Government and employers to extend paid maternity and paternity leave in both the public and private sectors, advocating that this would help parents provide the best possible care for their young children during this most critical period of life, when brain cells make up to 1,000 new connections every second – a rate never repeated in life. Speakers shared expertise on how longer paid parental leave is not only beneficial for children, families and businesses but is also a vital investment in Thailand’s socio-economic and human development.
It is also beneficial for businesses, as revealed by a recent UNICEF qualitative study conducted in 10 companies. Companies that provided extended leave reported improved employee loyalty, reduced turnover, lower recruitment costs, and better talent attraction and retention. Additionally, 43 per cent of women and 71 per cent of men indicated that paid parental leave influenced their decision when choosing a company.
“The early years of a child's life are irreplaceably important,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “During infancy, children need care, parental bonding, proper nutrition, and essential healthcare such as immunization. For working parents to provide this, they need both time and resources - and that’s where paid parental leave becomes indispensable, benefiting children, families, employers and the nation as a whole. In a rapidly aging society like Thailand, no investment is as powerful as that in early childhood development.”
Currently, Thailand lags behind regional peers like Vietnam, the Philippines, and China in parental leave policies, offering significantly less paid leave. While the International Labour Organization recommends minimum 18 weeks of maternity leave, Thai mothers receive 98 days (14 weeks) in the private sector, and up to six months in the public sector. However, in the private sector, only 45 days are fully paid by employers, with the remaining 45 days covered by social security, capped at THB 15,000 per month. Fathers face an even greater disparity, with just 15 days of leave in the public sector and no paid leave at all in the private sector.
“Sweden has seen firsthand the profound impact of investing in policies that support families,” said Anna Hammargren, Ambassador of Sweden in Thailand. “For many decades, we have prioritized initiatives like parental leave and subsidized childcare. Our experience shows that these efforts not only foster healthier families and gender equality but also strengthen our society and economy as a whole. We're proud that 12 Swedish companies in Thailand have led the way by pledging to provide one month of parental leave, demonstrating their commitment to supporting working parents.”
Studies show that longer paid maternity leave improves breastfeeding rates, reduces infant mortality, and enhances children’s cognitive development, while also helping mothers cope with postpartum depression. Extended paternity leave encourages fathers to take a more active role in childcare, promoting a more balanced distribution of responsibilities and stronger family bonding.
UNICEF’s own study of 10 companies revealed a growing demand for longer paid parental leave in Thailand. Seven out of ten mothers surveyed felt their current leave was inadequate, while 3 in 10 fathers expressed a similar sentiment. Many mothers requested at least six months of paid leave to support breastfeeding, which is essential for child development. According to the 2022 Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey conducted by the National Statical Office and UNICEF, just 29 per cent of children in Thailand are exclusively breastfed, which is among the lowest in the world.
“Expanding paid parental leave in Thailand is not just a matter of employee benefits; it's a strategic investment in the nation's future, impacting child health, parental well-being, economic growth, gender equality, and overall social progress” said Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Thailand (UNGCNT)
In addition to longer paid parental leave, UNICEF urges the Government and businesses to adopt a comprehensive and inclusive approach to family-friendly policies, aligned with the recent Marriage Equality Act and inclusive of adopted children. Paid leave should be complemented by other measures such as breastfeeding support, flexible work arrangements, access to affordable and quality childcare, and child benefits or grants. All of these policies help children and families thrive, while also leading to substantial benefits such as much needed human capital development for businesses and society as a whole.