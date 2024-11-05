UNICEF-UNGCNT and partners call for extended paid parental leave to support working families

“Sweden has seen firsthand the profound impact of investing in policies that support families,” said Anna Hammargren, Ambassador of Sweden in Thailand. “For many decades, we have prioritized initiatives like parental leave and subsidized childcare. Our experience shows that these efforts not only foster healthier families and gender equality but also strengthen our society and economy as a whole. We're proud that 12 Swedish companies in Thailand have led the way by pledging to provide one month of parental leave, demonstrating their commitment to supporting working parents.”

Studies show that longer paid maternity leave improves breastfeeding rates, reduces infant mortality, and enhances children’s cognitive development, while also helping mothers cope with postpartum depression. Extended paternity leave encourages fathers to take a more active role in childcare, promoting a more balanced distribution of responsibilities and stronger family bonding.

UNICEF’s own study of 10 companies revealed a growing demand for longer paid parental leave in Thailand. Seven out of ten mothers surveyed felt their current leave was inadequate, while 3 in 10 fathers expressed a similar sentiment. Many mothers requested at least six months of paid leave to support breastfeeding, which is essential for child development. According to the 2022 Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey conducted by the National Statical Office and UNICEF, just 29 per cent of children in Thailand are exclusively breastfed, which is among the lowest in the world.

“Expanding paid parental leave in Thailand is not just a matter of employee benefits; it's a strategic investment in the nation's future, impacting child health, parental well-being, economic growth, gender equality, and overall social progress” said Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Thailand (UNGCNT)

In addition to longer paid parental leave, UNICEF urges the Government and businesses to adopt a comprehensive and inclusive approach to family-friendly policies, aligned with the recent Marriage Equality Act and inclusive of adopted children. Paid leave should be complemented by other measures such as breastfeeding support, flexible work arrangements, access to affordable and quality childcare, and child benefits or grants. All of these policies help children and families thrive, while also leading to substantial benefits such as much needed human capital development for businesses and society as a whole.