UN, Thai govt champion inclusive digital economy and sustainability

The Thai government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring no one is left behind as the country transforms towards a digital economy and sustainable business, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced on Monday.

Speaking at the “Inclusive Business – A Catalyst for Change to an Equitable Society” forum, Pichai emphasised the kingdom's urgent need to adopt new technologies and innovative approaches. He highlighted the rapid technological advancements over the past decade, including more affordable satellite production and enhanced problem-solving collaboration.

Despite Thailand’s advanced telecommunications infrastructure, Pichai stressed the need for continued investment in new ideas and project transformations. He noted that while emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence present challenges, they also offer significant market expansion opportunities.

The Commerce Ministry has implemented the “Reduce Expenses, Increase Income, Expand Opportunities” policy to manage living costs and support grassroots citizens. This initiative involves collaborating with more than 130 private sector entities to reduce consumer goods prices through “Blue Flag” stores, community shops, and 140,000 local retail outlets, with an expected economic circulation of 110 billion baht.



