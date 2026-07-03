Japan moves to raise residency fees for foreign nationals from October

Japan on Friday (July 3) published a draft cabinet order to increase fees for foreign nationals applying to change temporary residence status or extend their authorised stay, with charges rising from the current counter fee of 6,000 yen to as much as 75,000 yen.

The Immigration Services Agency said the new fees would depend on the length of the stay approved.

Applications for permanent resident status would face a much steeper rise, increasing from 10,000 yen to 200,000 yen.

The agency aims to introduce the higher charges in October after a public comment period that began on Friday.