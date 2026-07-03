Japan considers pre-arrival Japanese lessons for foreign residents

Japan’s Justice Ministry is considering giving prospective foreign residents the chance to study Japanese before they enter the country, using information and communications technology as part of a wider plan to help them settle.

The proposal was set out in a report released by a ministry project team on Friday (July 3). The report forms part of work on a government adaptation programme designed to help foreign residents adjust more smoothly to life in Japanese society.

Under the plan, people seeking residency in Japan would be offered Japanese-language learning before arrival and a system allowing them to continue their studies after entering the country. The team also proposed that information on their learning progress be used when authorities assess whether they qualify for residency.