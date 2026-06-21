Deputy agriculture minister reviews Yom River plan for Phrae farmers

Piya Lueutikulvong, director of Irrigation Office 4, joined executives and officials from agencies under his supervision in following up on the situation and gathering feedback from residents in the area.

Asanee Jaruchat, director of the Phrae Irrigation Project, briefed the delegation on the province’s water situation and management measures. The plans are aimed at preparing for water demand across all sectors while improving water management during both the rainy and dry seasons.

Chaiwat Kamthong, director of the Mae Yom Operation and Maintenance Project, outlined the role of Mae Yom Weir in Ban Nun subdistrict. The large-scale irrigation project diverts water from the Mae Yom River and supplies farming areas through left-bank and right-bank canal systems.

The irrigation network covers more than 339 kilometres and includes 2,139 irrigation structures. It distributes water to farmland in five districts — Song, Nong Muang Khai, Mueang Phrae, Sung Men and Den Chai — covering 196,000 rai of irrigated land. The system also supports water control and drainage across all seasons.