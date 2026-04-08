Agriculture Minister Targets Russian Fertiliser Import to Ease Farm Costs

The Minister for Agriculture prioritises 2 million tonnes of Russian fertiliser and a crackdown on stockpiling to shield farmers from global price shocks.

The Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, has launched an emergency initiative to secure 2 million tonnes of fertiliser from Russia to address rising input costs and domestic supply shortages.

In a wide-ranging policy address titled “Innovative Agriculture for Sustainability,” Suriya outlined a strategy to modernise the kingdom’s primary sector while tackling immediate market distortions.

The move comes as the ministry prepares for the upcoming planting season amid heightened geopolitical volatility.

Cracking Down on Market Distortion

To mitigate the impact of the Middle East conflict on Thai farmers, the Minister has authorised a dual-track approach: securing international supply while purging the domestic market of "hoarders".