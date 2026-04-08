Agriculture Minister Targets Russian Fertiliser Import to Ease Farm Costs

The Minister for Agriculture prioritises 2 million tonnes of Russian fertiliser and a crackdown on stockpiling to shield farmers from global price shocks.
The Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, has launched an emergency initiative to secure 2 million tonnes of fertiliser from Russia to address rising input costs and domestic supply shortages.
In a wide-ranging policy address titled “Innovative Agriculture for Sustainability,” Suriya outlined a strategy to modernise the kingdom’s primary sector while tackling immediate market distortions.
The move comes as the ministry prepares for the upcoming planting season amid heightened geopolitical volatility.
Cracking Down on Market Distortion
To mitigate the impact of the Middle East conflict on Thai farmers, the Minister has authorised a dual-track approach: securing international supply while purging the domestic market of "hoarders".
"Our investigation reveals that recent price spikes are partially driven by the deliberate stockpiling of supplies," Suriya stated. "We have identified the networks involved and are moving to take legal action. This, combined with the 2-million-tonne import from Russia, will return the market to a state of equilibrium."
The Five Pillars of "Agri-Innovation"
Beyond emergency relief, the Ministry is pivoting towards a high-tech model to ensure long-term competitiveness in the face of stricter global trade regulations. The five core pillars include:
Technology & Innovation: Transitioning from traditional methods to precision farming using Big Data, AI, and digital mapping to increase yield and reduce waste.
Income Enhancement: Increasing asset returns by integrating farmers into high-value supply chains and ensuring compliance with international "Green Economy" and sanitary standards.
Capacity Building: A systematic "reskill and upskill" programme for farmers, focusing on plant science, modern accounting, and the digitisation of cooperatives.
Market-Led Production: Using supply chain data to align production with actual market demand, thereby preventing price collapses caused by oversupply.
Water Resource Security: Developing regional "Smart Water" management systems and intelligent early-warning alerts to combat the increasing severity of floods and droughts.
Financial Relief and Logistics
Addressing the long-standing issue of rural poverty, the Minister confirmed that he would begin discussions with the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) to implement a three-year debt moratorium.
This move is aimed at providing a financial "breathing space" for households while the ministry's tech-led reforms take root.
Furthermore, the Ministry is establishing "War Rooms" to monitor six critical areas, including the reduction of PM2.5 through "Zero Burn" policies and the development of digital traceability for agricultural exports.
"The agricultural sector is a primary engine of Thailand’s economy," Suriya concluded. "We must shift our role from reactive problem-solving to a proactive transformation of the entire ecosystem, ensuring our farmers have the tools to survive an increasingly complex global trade landscape."