BMA orders 56 venues closed citywide after fatal Lat Phrao brewery fire

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the temporary closure of 56 establishments across the capital after a fatal fire at an entertainment venue in Lat Phrao raised urgent concerns over fire-safety standards.

The blaze, which caused numerous deaths and injuries, has become a tragedy highlighting the importance of safety standards inside entertainment venues, particularly emergency exits and fire-prevention systems that must be ready and effective.

Following the incident, the BMA accelerated safety inspections of service venues across Bangkok, focusing on fire-prevention systems, emergency exits, fire extinguishers and strict compliance with safety laws. The move aims to prevent a repeat of the tragedy and restore long-term public confidence in venue safety. Establishments found to be seriously below standard can be ordered closed immediately.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that the BMA had reviewed its safety measures and held discussions with the Royal Thai Police and relevant agencies after the Lat Phrao brewery fire.

The BMA has also improved its inspection approach by developing a 17-point standard safety checklist. The city is using its authority under the Public Health Act B.E. 2535, together with related laws, to raise safety standards at establishments across Bangkok.