BMA orders 56 venues closed citywide after fatal Lat Phrao brewery fire

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the temporary closure of 56 establishments across the capital after a fatal fire at an entertainment venue in Lat Phrao raised urgent concerns over fire-safety standards.
The blaze, which caused numerous deaths and injuries, has become a tragedy highlighting the importance of safety standards inside entertainment venues, particularly emergency exits and fire-prevention systems that must be ready and effective.
Following the incident, the BMA accelerated safety inspections of service venues across Bangkok, focusing on fire-prevention systems, emergency exits, fire extinguishers and strict compliance with safety laws. The move aims to prevent a repeat of the tragedy and restore long-term public confidence in venue safety. Establishments found to be seriously below standard can be ordered closed immediately.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that the BMA had reviewed its safety measures and held discussions with the Royal Thai Police and relevant agencies after the Lat Phrao brewery fire.
The BMA has also improved its inspection approach by developing a 17-point standard safety checklist. The city is using its authority under the Public Health Act B.E. 2535, together with related laws, to raise safety standards at establishments across Bangkok.
Chadchart said Bangkok has 1,091 entertainment-style establishments under its responsibility.
Over the past three days, officials inspected 824 venues. Of these, 217 passed the required safety standards, while 551 were ordered to make improvements.
Another 56 venues were ordered to suspend operations temporarily after safety defects were found.
For less serious shortcomings, operators are allowed to make improvements before reopening. However, venues found to pose serious risks will be ordered closed immediately.
The BMA will continue inspections over the next two months, including follow-up checks.
Operators will also be required to provide certification documents from engineers or specialists for issues that cannot be verified by visual inspection alone, such as internal electrical systems, insulation materials and soundproofing materials, to confirm that they meet safety standards.
After the BMA opened a reporting channel through Traffy Fondue, members of the public have submitted 27 reports. Officials will inspect the reported locations as soon as possible.
This Saturday and Sunday, the BMA will invite all operators to attend a briefing on the new safety checklist to ensure a common understanding and encourage operators to recognise their responsibility for customer safety.
Chadchart said inspections will not be limited only to service venues or entertainment-style establishments.
They will also cover buildings legally classified as public assembly buildings or theatres, totalling around 14,000 locations, including boxing stadia.
The BMA will check compliance with building-inspection laws to ensure safety standards are met. These buildings are required to undergo annual inspections and major inspections every five years by independent building inspectors.
On the fact-finding process into the fire, Chadchart said he had ordered the Chatuchak district director to assist with official duties elsewhere since last Friday.
The move is intended to ensure transparency in the investigation and prevent any impact on normal work.
The governor has also appointed a committee to examine fire-related issues in the broader picture, not only the Lat Phrao case. The panel has been instructed to complete its work within 30 days.