Suan Dusit Poll highlights entertainment venue fire safety concerns

Poll points to failed fire-protection systems as the root cause

Data from the Suan Dusit Poll showed that 42.64% of respondents described their level of concern about the current safety of entertainment venues in Thailand as ‘high’.

Visitor behaviour has begun to change, with 37.73% saying they sometimes check fire exits or fire-protection equipment when entering such venues.

Asked about the cause of the fire, 79.05% of respondents believed ineffective fire-protection systems were a major cause of the problem.

A total of 80.63%, therefore, called on the government to urgently inspect entertainment venues nationwide.

However, 50.94% said they had relatively little confidence that the government could genuinely raise safety standards at these establishments.