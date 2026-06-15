Oil Fund deficit under close watch after lower-than-expected revision despite LPG pressure

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund deficit has been revised lower than previously expected after officials found that outstanding subsidy debt was about 7 billion baht below earlier estimates, although the fund remains heavily burdened by LPG support and oil-price volatility.

The Oil Fuel Fund Office said the fund’s estimated position as of May 24, 2026, had been adjusted to a deficit of 57.523 billion baht after a review of actual compensation claims from oil traders.

The revision followed a check of outstanding subsidy payments as of April 30, 2026, which found that the fund’s real obligations were lower than earlier assumptions.

According to the office, actual outstanding subsidy debt was 7.002 billion baht lower than previously projected.

Most of the reduction came from lower-than-expected compensation debt for various fuel products, which fell by 6.731 billion baht. Outstanding compensation debt for LPG used as fuel was also reduced by 271 million baht.

The Fuel Fund Executive Committee approved the revised estimate at its meeting on June 12, 2026, after a proposal by the Oil Fuel Fund Office.

The downward revision comes after months of strain on Thailand’s fuel-subsidy system.

The Oil Fuel Fund has been used to cushion diesel prices during volatile global oil markets, while the Cabinet earlier approved a 20-billion-baht loan to support the fund as Middle East tensions added pressure to crude prices and living costs.