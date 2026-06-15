Thai fans urged to lift winless women’s team as VNL 2026 Bangkok leg begins

The team showed fighting spirit in the opening week, especially in two five-set defeats, but they were unable to close out matches against higher-ranked opponents. Thailand opened their campaign with a 0-3 loss to Serbia, going down 24-26, 22-25, 19-25, before pushing China to five sets in a 2-3 defeat. The China match ended 14-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 7-15 from Thailand’s perspective.

Thailand then suffered another painful five-set loss to Belgium despite taking the first two sets, falling 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 14-16. Their opening week ended with a 0-3 defeat to Czechia, 14-25, 19-25, 11-25.

Those results left Thailand 17th in the VNL standings after Week 1, with four defeats and two points. The top eight teams at the end of the preliminary phase advance to the final phase, making the Bangkok fixtures crucial for Thailand’s hopes of climbing the table.

JAS strengthens sports content push through VNL rights

The VNL 2026 coverage also underlines JAS’s push into premium sports content, with volleyball becoming one of the key properties in its sports and entertainment portfolio.

Volleyball World earlier announced JAS as exclusive rights holder and Mono as exclusive broadcaster for major international volleyball competitions across Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The agreement covers leading competitions including the Volleyball Nations League, FIVB events and AVC Continental Championships, with coverage combining free-to-air exposure, OTT streaming on MONOMAX, digital content and highlights.

JAS has positioned the Bangkok leg as a major moment for Thai volleyball fans, with Thailand playing four prime-time matches on home court.

Thailand’s VNL 2026 Bangkok fixtures

All Thailand matches will be played at 8.30pm Thailand time at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.

Wednesday, June 17: Thailand vs Ukraine, 8.30pm

Thursday, June 18: Thailand vs Bulgaria, 8.30pm

Saturday, June 20: Thailand vs Canada, 8.30pm

Sunday, June 21: Thailand vs Netherlands, 8.30pm

VNL 2026 Week 2 match schedule

Wednesday, June 17

11.00am: Dominican Republic vs USA

1.00pm: Canada vs Netherlands

3.00pm: Czechia vs Italy — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

4.30pm: Germany vs China

5.00pm: Bulgaria vs Poland

7.00pm: Japan vs Serbia

8.00pm: France vs Brazil

8.30pm: Thailand vs Ukraine — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

11.30pm: Türkiye vs Belgium

Thursday, June 18

3.00pm: Czechia vs USA — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

5.00pm: Ukraine vs Poland

7.00pm: Serbia vs Italy

8.30pm: Belgium vs Brazil — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

8.30pm: Thailand vs Bulgaria

11.30pm: Türkiye vs France

Friday, June 19

3.00pm: Dominican Republic vs Serbia — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

5.00pm: Ukraine vs Netherlands

7.00pm: Japan vs Czechia — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

8.00pm: France vs China

8.30pm: Bulgaria vs Canada

11.30pm: Belgium vs Germany

Saturday, June 20

3.00pm: USA vs Italy — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

5.00pm: Netherlands vs Poland

7.00pm: Japan vs Dominican Republic

8.00pm: China vs Brazil

8.30pm: Thailand vs Canada — broadcast on Monomax and MONOMAX SPORTS

11.30pm: Türkiye vs Germany

Sunday, June 21