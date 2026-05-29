Thailand readies Ebola testing labs for Bundibugyo strain

Thailand has moved to strengthen laboratory preparedness for Ebola virus testing as the World Health Organization races to identify treatments and vaccine options for the Bundibugyo strain, a form of Ebola for which no approved vaccine or specific therapy is currently available.

Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said Thailand had stepped up surveillance and laboratory readiness after several countries increased screening, quarantine, diagnosis and treatment measures in response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in Africa.

Thailand currently has two Biosafety Level 3, or BSL-3, laboratories capable of testing for Ebola virus: the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Centre at Chulalongkorn Hospital and the National Institute of Health under the Department of Medical Sciences.

Together, they can process around 300 samples a day, with capacity ready to expand if an outbreak occurs.

For provinces without BSL-3 facilities, the department is working with hospital networks nationwide to strengthen 32 Designated Receiving Area, or DRA, laboratories.

These separated laboratory areas are designed to handle samples from suspected Ebola cases under higher biosafety standards than routine hospital labs.