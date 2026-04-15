Why April 15 marks Thailand’s true New Year in the ancient tradition

As Songkran enters its final stretch, many people still assume that April 13 is Thailand’s New Year’s Day. But under ancient Thai astrological belief and long-standing tradition, it is April 15, known as Wan Thaloeng Sok, that marks the true beginning of the new year.

In 2026, the day also coincides with Wan Phaya Wan in Lanna belief, a date regarded as the most auspicious of the year and a powerful moment for new beginnings.

The term 'Thaloeng Sok' literally means the start of a new era, or the transition into a new minor era in the old calendar system.

In traditional belief, Songkran is divided into three key days.

Wan Maha Songkran on April 13 marks the point when the sun begins to move from Pisces into Aries.

marks the point when the sun begins to move from Pisces into Aries. Wan Nao on April 14 is the transitional day when the sun is poised between the two zodiac signs. In the North, it is also regarded as a day on which people are traditionally warned against quarrelling or using harsh language.

is the transitional day when the sun is poised between the two zodiac signs. In the North, it is also regarded as a day on which people are traditionally warned against quarrelling or using harsh language. Wan Thaloeng Sok on April 15 is the day when the sun fully enters Aries, separating from Pisces by at least one degree. This is regarded as the true turning point of the new year.

Some astrological calendars for 2026 may place Wan Thaloeng Sok on April 16. However, for ease of understanding and in line with the public holiday period, most people still observe April 15 as the start of the Thai New Year.