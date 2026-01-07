More than 20 speedboats destroyed in Phuket marina fire as governor orders probe and oil-containment measures

A pre-dawn fire at Chalong Pier in Phuket has destroyed more than 20 speedboats, prompting the provincial governor to order an investigation into the cause and emergency measures to prevent any oil from spreading into the sea.

Police at Chalong station and rescue workers were alerted at about 4am on January 7, 2026 to a blaze involving speedboats at the pier in Chalong subdistrict, Mueang district.

Phuket deputy governor Adul Chuthong said that after the province was notified, agencies were ordered to move in immediately to control the situation. Initial information from witnesses and officials indicated that an explosion and fire broke out on the first speedboat before sea winds carried burning debris to other vessels moored nearby, causing the blaze to spread rapidly. Early assessments suggested more than 20 speedboats were damaged.

Firefighting teams from Chalong municipality, Rawai municipality, Wichit municipality and Karon municipality, along with other agencies, rushed fire engines and personnel to the scene. Officials worked to contain the flames by spraying water and cutting mooring lines to separate boats as far apart as possible to prevent further spread.

However, the operation was hampered by low tide, which made access difficult and meant the fire could not be brought under control immediately.