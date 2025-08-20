Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen criticises FIVB rules for lack of transparency and fairness

Recently, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen shared her thoughts via Facebook in Vietnamese, expressing sincere gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support of her and the Vietnam women's volleyball team.

She stated that the team's victory in the SEA V.League Round 2 was a testament to their relentless effort and a dream realised. The historic win over Thailand would remain one of the most beautiful memories of her career.

Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen announced her decision to withdraw from the upcoming Women's Volleyball World Championship, a decision made after careful consideration and with the approval of the coaching staff and the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam.

She explained that her decision was not due to a lack of commitment to competition, but because of new FIVB regulations regarding athlete eligibility.