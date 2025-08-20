Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen criticises FIVB rules for lack of transparency and fairness

This comment followed her withdrawal from the Women's Volleyball World Championship in Phuket, Thailand, scheduled for August 22 to September 7, 2025, citing personal reasons.
Earlier, there were news reports suggesting that Thai authorities might consider submitting a request to the FIVB to investigate the gender identity of certain Vietnamese athletes, including Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, after a penalty was imposed on one of Vietnam’s U21 team members during a previous World Championship.
Recently, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen shared her thoughts via Facebook in Vietnamese, expressing sincere gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support of her and the Vietnam women's volleyball team.
She stated that the team's victory in the SEA V.League Round 2 was a testament to their relentless effort and a dream realised. The historic win over Thailand would remain one of the most beautiful memories of her career.
Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen announced her decision to withdraw from the upcoming Women's Volleyball World Championship, a decision made after careful consideration and with the approval of the coaching staff and the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam.
She explained that her decision was not due to a lack of commitment to competition, but because of new FIVB regulations regarding athlete eligibility.
Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen emphasised that sports are not just about competition but also about respect and fairness. She felt that the current regulations lacked the necessary transparency and fairness for athletes.
"I believe every athlete deserves to compete in an environment of respect and equality," she said.
To protect her integrity and avoid unnecessary risks for the team, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen confirmed her withdrawal from the World Championship and stated that she would use this time to train intensively in preparation for future competitions.
She is confident that with the best preparation, the Vietnam team will continue to perform at its best and achieve new successes.