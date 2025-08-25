Thai women’s volleyball team storms into last 16 with sweep over Sweden

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team continued their impressive run at the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship, which the country is hosting, by sweeping Sweden 3–0 in its second Group A match at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok, on Sunday (August 24).
The world No. 20 side defeated Sweden in straight sets, 25–18, 25–20, 25–22, to claim three points and secure their second consecutive victory after overcoming Egypt 3–1 in the opener two days ago. With six points from two matches, Thailand now top Group A and have guaranteed their place in the round of 16, their fourth time advancing in the tournament’s history.
The straight-sets triumph also boosted Thailand’s world ranking by 11.52 points to 174.45, moving them up to No. 18.
Thailand fielded a largely unchanged starting six from the opening match, featuring Pimpichaya Kokram, Wimonrat Thanaphan, Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-On Moksri, Pornpun Guedpard, and Sasipaporn Janthawisut. Hattaya Bamrungsuk was later brought on as a substitute for Wimonrat in the closing stages.
First set: Both sides traded points early on, with scores tied at 3–3, 5–5 and 6–6. Led by Sweden’s star scorer Isabelle Haak, the Scandinavians pushed Thailand hard before the hosts pulled ahead 12–9 through sharp wing attacks and fast plays. With Wimonrat excelling on back-row hits and Sweden struggling with serving errors, Thailand extended their lead to 17–13 and closed out the set 25–18.
Second set: Sweden started strongly, leading 2–1, but Thailand responded with quick attacks and an ace from Sasipaporn to go up 4–3. Pimpichaya, Sasipaporn and Chatchu-On combined well in attack, stretching the advantage to 11–7. Despite Haak’s efforts, Sweden faltered with errors, allowing Thailand to surge 18–12 and later 21–14. The visitors rallied late, but the Thais held firm to seal it 25–20.
Third set: Sweden made changes and fought back to edge ahead 3–2, but Thailand’s strong serving and solid defence shifted momentum as they moved 6–3 in front. Substitutes Linda Andersson and Maja Tabron helped Sweden narrow the gap with Haak and Anna Haak scoring key points, but Thailand maintained composure, with precise first passes and disciplined blocks paving the way to a 25–23 finish.
Pimpichaya was Thailand’s standout performer, scoring 22 points. Thatdao contributed 11, Sasipaporn 10, and Chatchu-On 8.
They will next face the Netherlands on Tuesday (August 26) at 8.30pm in their final group match to determine the pool winners, while Sweden takes on Egypt earlier that evening at 5pm.