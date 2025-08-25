Thai women’s volleyball team storms into last 16 with sweep over Sweden

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team continued their impressive run at the 2025 FIVB Women’s World Championship, which the country is hosting, by sweeping Sweden 3–0 in its second Group A match at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok, on Sunday (August 24).

The world No. 20 side defeated Sweden in straight sets, 25–18, 25–20, 25–22, to claim three points and secure their second consecutive victory after overcoming Egypt 3–1 in the opener two days ago. With six points from two matches, Thailand now top Group A and have guaranteed their place in the round of 16, their fourth time advancing in the tournament’s history.

The straight-sets triumph also boosted Thailand’s world ranking by 11.52 points to 174.45, moving them up to No. 18.

Thailand fielded a largely unchanged starting six from the opening match, featuring Pimpichaya Kokram, Wimonrat Thanaphan, Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-On Moksri, Pornpun Guedpard, and Sasipaporn Janthawisut. Hattaya Bamrungsuk was later brought on as a substitute for Wimonrat in the closing stages.