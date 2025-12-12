Constitutional Deadlock Blamed as PM Dissolves Thai Parliament Early

Bhumjaithai Party defends PM’s decision, claiming it was necessary to save constitutional reform; economic stimulus put on hold.

The Bhumjaithai Party has strongly defended Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s decision to dissolve the House of Representatives, claiming the snap election was necessary to break a deep constitutional reform deadlock and not an act of "betrayal" against coalition partners.

The explanation came from Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office and a Bhumjaithai Member of Parliament, who addressed suspicions that the sudden move was designed to undermine the coalition's reform agenda or the Prachachon Party.

Tactical Move to Save Reform

Speaking at Government House on 12 December 2025, Paradorn clarified that the party's critical vote on Section 256/28 of the constitutional amendment on December 11 was tactical.

He stated the party was compelled to vote with the Senate to ensure the reform package had any chance of passing the final reading.

The crisis arose when the Senate threatened to withhold the constitutionally mandated 67 votes needed for final approval if they lost the preceding readings.