Taiwan orders mass evacuation as Tropical Storm Fung-Wong nears, heavy rain and landslide risk feared





Taiwanese authorities have issued urgent evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents as Tropical Storm Fung-Wong approaches the island, with landfall expected around November 12, 2025. Officials have warned of record-breaking rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, particularly in mountainous, riverside, and low-lying areas, prompting fears of compound disasters.

Emergency shelters have been set up nationwide, while disaster response teams are assisting in evacuations. The government has also ordered the suspension of ferry services across the Taiwan Strait, and 66 domestic flights have been cancelled along with several international routes.

Local administrations in southern and eastern Taiwan have announced temporary school and workplace closures to ensure residents can prepare and relocate safely.