FuBear Visits Thailand for Taiwan Excellence “Give Me Five! A Better Life” Campaign

Bangkok, Thailand – Taiwan Excellence proudly announces the resounding success of its global campaign “Give Me Five! A Better Life” in Thailand. Led by FuBear, the cheerful mascot of Taiwan Excellence, the campaign aimed to spread positive energy through high-fives across 11 countries. The initiative received a warm response in Thailand, surpassing expectations with a total of 220,505 high-fives, both online and offline.
The campaign kicked off in September with a special online comic collaboration featuring popular illustrator Tum Ulit. Guided by FuBear and Tum Ulit’s cat, fans joined the online high-five campaign with great enthusiasm. Another key highlight of the campaign was the “Meet & Greet with FuBear” held on 4–5 October at Central Ladprao, where fans eagerly lined up to high-five with FuBear from Taiwan. The event created a lively and heartwarming atmosphere full of smiles and joy.
To amplify the spirit of giving, Taiwan Excellence converted all high-fives into a force for good by donating 5,000 nutritious meals to underprivileged children through the CCF Foundation for Children and Youth, under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. This initiative ensures that children in underserved areas have greater opportunities to grow and thrive.
Taiwan Excellence remains committed to being a positive force for improving lives—through innovation, community engagement, and sharing—to help build a better and more sustainable society.
About Taiwan Excellence
The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.
The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en