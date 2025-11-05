FuBear Visits Thailand for Taiwan Excellence “Give Me Five! A Better Life” Campaign

To amplify the spirit of giving, Taiwan Excellence converted all high-fives into a force for good by donating 5,000 nutritious meals to underprivileged children through the CCF Foundation for Children and Youth, under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. This initiative ensures that children in underserved areas have greater opportunities to grow and thrive.

Taiwan Excellence remains committed to being a positive force for improving lives—through innovation, community engagement, and sharing—to help build a better and more sustainable society.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en