Taiwan seizes US$147m assets in major ‘Prince Group’ money-laundering bust

Taipei prosecutors have dismantled a major money-laundering and online scam network linked to Prince Group, an organisation founded by Cambodian–Chinese tycoon Chen Zhi, who is accused of running one of Asia’s most extensive cybercrime operations.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office announced on Monday (November 4) that the crackdown followed months of investigation and coordination with US authorities, who had indicted and sanctioned Chen and his associates on October 8. Subsequently, on October 14, the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added three Taiwanese nationals and nine Taiwan-registered companies to its sanctions list, which prompted Taipei to form a special taskforce, to trace the network’s financial links.

The joint Taskforce, comprising prosecutors, the Taipei Investigation Office, and the Criminal Investigation Bureau, launched large-scale raids on Monday morning at the residences and offices of senior Prince Group members and affiliated firms, including Taiwan Prince Real Estate Investment Co. and Alphaconnect Investments Co., all located in Taipei.