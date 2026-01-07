No Section 112 reform, support for necessary weaponry: People’s Party

People’s Party leader Natthaphong spoke during a visit to Dongtan Beach after residents questioned the party’s policies and stance on Wednesday (January 7), in Chonburi.
He noted meeting both supporters and sceptics in unscripted, genuine campaign interactions.
The party leader reaffirmed that the primary duty is to listen to public concerns and provide explanations, believing that increased direct communication leads to a better understanding of the People’s Party’s objectives.
Regarding public comprehension, Natthaphong admitted that while understanding depends on the recipient, explaining is a necessary first step that would otherwise be impossible without direct engagement.
“For the 100% who may distrust the People’s Party, having the chance to explain reaches 50% of the way. The rest depends on how much the audience believes, but greater accessibility will lead to more understanding,” Natthaphong stated.
Addressing the one-month timeline before the election, the People’s Party leader remarked that a small team alone is insufficient.
He urged the media and the public to combat the heavy presence of online Information Operations (IO) and political distortions.
The public was encouraged to share facts about the People’s Party’s actual proposals to ensure voters receive accurate information before making decisions.
During the campaign walk, a citizen inquired about the party's military stance.
Natthaphong clarified that the People’s Party fully supports the procurement of necessary weaponry.
“The People’s Party supported the budget for the Gripen jets used in recent operations. However, the party opposed the submarines due to a lack of utility. While the previous government suggested cutting the frigate budget, the People’s Party insisted on the purchase. The party is not against the military or arms procurement; necessary weapons are supported,” Natthaphong explained.
When asked if Section 112 (Lèse-Majesté Law) was no longer an issue, Natthaphong confirmed that there is no longer a policy to amend the law and requested the public to help communicate this.
He then asked the citizen where the information regarding the military and Section 112 originated.
The citizen cited Facebook and TikTok, noting that the party’s stance on the military appeared more favourable.
Natthaphong responded by urging the public to view full debate clips and complete statements, as short, edited videos are often used for political distortion.
The party leader concluded by asserting that the People’s Party is capable of delivering effective systemic change.