No Section 112 reform, support for necessary weaponry: People’s Party

People’s Party leader Natthaphong spoke during a visit to Dongtan Beach after residents questioned the party’s policies and stance on Wednesday (January 7), in Chonburi.

He noted meeting both supporters and sceptics in unscripted, genuine campaign interactions.

The party leader reaffirmed that the primary duty is to listen to public concerns and provide explanations, believing that increased direct communication leads to a better understanding of the People’s Party’s objectives.

Regarding public comprehension, Natthaphong admitted that while understanding depends on the recipient, explaining is a necessary first step that would otherwise be impossible without direct engagement.

“For the 100% who may distrust the People’s Party, having the chance to explain reaches 50% of the way. The rest depends on how much the audience believes, but greater accessibility will lead to more understanding,” Natthaphong stated.