Election seen as turning point for Thailand’s economy

On quality of life, the party prioritises universal welfare from childhood through retirement, including raising the old-age allowance to 1,500 baht per month.

Pheu Thai: Rapid cash injection and debt clearance

Pheu Thai, represented by Prommin Lertsuridej, said the first pillar is urgent economic stimulus through injecting money into the system. Its “More Than Plus 70:30” scheme resembles the co-payment policy, but with the state paying 70% and the public paying 30%.

The party also proposed a “Millionaire Creation” scheme, awarding one-million-baht prizes to nine winners daily, drawn from receipts of shops that are in the tax system and VAT-registered. The party said this is designed to bring more businesses into the VAT system and could generate an additional 100 billion baht per year in state revenue, while requiring an annual budget of 3 billion baht.

On debt, Pheu Thai proposed clearing bad household debts for unsecured NPLs of up to 200,000 baht, allowing borrowers to settle by paying only 10% to close the debt. It also proposed a three-year debt moratorium for farmers.

To reduce living costs, the party aims to cut electricity prices to 3.70 baht per unit and provide cash support to people earning less than 3,000 baht per month, which it defines as below the poverty line.

Medium-term policies include pushing the 20-baht flat-fare electric rail policy to completion and promoting a retirement lottery scheme as a savings mechanism that pays out when participants reach the age of 60.

For long-term restructuring, Yodchanan Wongsawat, Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, said Thailand needs clear flagship industries to drive a new economy, and should develop an AI hub focused on areas where Thailand has strengths:

Food — using agriculture as a foundation, leveraging biodiversity, improving productivity and adding value, with AI used to strengthen Thailand’s position in global food.

Healthcare — developing a Medical AI Hub and data infrastructure, with project-based development and foreign investment, including chip (IC) and related component manufacturing.

Bhumjaithai: “10 Plus” strategy and extending proven programmes

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai and prime ministerial candidate, said the party’s platform is “Say it, do it — plus”, and it has positioned figures for key portfolios, including Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Suphajee Suthumpun.

Its short-term measures include stimulating the economy through Khon La Khrueng Plus Phase 2 to immediately ease the cost of living, alongside reforms to the state welfare card, including a new registration round, framed as policies that deliver short-term impact with longer-term benefits.

On debt, it plans to expand the “Close debts quickly, move forward” programme to cover more groups, offering a three-year debt moratorium with suspended principal and zero interest for participants. The party said around 300,000 people have already applied, with a target of 1.3 million. It also proposed an SME “lifeline” policy, including a new guarantee fund to encourage financial institutions to lend more to SMEs.

On electricity prices, it set a target of no more than 3 baht per unit for households consuming no more than the first 200 units.

For longer-term goals, Mr Ekniti said the party’s “10 Plus” policy targets GDP growth of about 3% and aims to lift national investment to 30% of GDP within four years. Priority sectors include electric vehicles (EV), data centres and AI, supported by the Thailand Fast Pass scheme in cooperation with the Board of Investment (BOI).

The party also aims to raise Thailand’s role on the global economic stage. It said that after discussions with the private sector during the World Economic Forum in Davos, it had helped draw investment into Thailand worth 500 billion baht, highlighting the importance of negotiations with global companies to promote investment.