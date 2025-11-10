Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang to be summoned for briefing on ‘secret ceasefire order’

At Parliament on Monday, the Senate Committee on Military Affairs and State Security, chaired by Senator Gen Sawat Tassana, released a statement regarding remarks made by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, adviser to the Army Commander-in-Chief and former commander of the Second Army Area.

During a recent public event in Nakhon Pathom, Lt Gen Boonsin mentioned that “a senior figure had issued an order to cease fire” during the border clashes with Cambodia between July 24 and 28, 2025.

The committee said the Thai-Cambodian border situation remains highly sensitive, affecting national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and thus requires urgent clarification.

“The committee has resolved to invite Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang to attend a meeting to provide factual information and exchange views on the Thai-Cambodian border situation, to support the committee’s oversight duties,” the statement read.

According to parliamentary sources, the Senate Military Committee has scheduled its next meeting for Tuesday, November 11, with the main agenda being a special session on urgent national security issues. An official invitation has been issued to Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang to attend and brief the committee.