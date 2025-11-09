Gen Boonsin admits defying govt’s ceasefire order shortly after border clashes began

Former Second Army Area commander Gen Boonsin Padklang disclosed on Saturday that he had defied an order from the previous government to cease fire just six hours after the Thai–Cambodian border clashes erupted in late July.

Delivering a special speech at a seminar in Nakhon Pathom, Boonsin said he refused to comply with the order for the Second Army Area to stop fighting because he wanted to reclaim territories encroached upon by Cambodian troops.

Heavy fighting between the two countries’ forces broke out on July 24 in disputed border areas, particularly near ancient sanctuaries such as Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Krabey, as well as in the vicinity of Preah Vihear Temple.