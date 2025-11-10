Phumtham, Nattapon deny ordering ceasefire with Cambodia on first day of clash

Nattapon went on to recall a meeting in late September before Boonsin’s retirement, where he, the Army commander, and the Army chief of staff were present. “Lt Gen Boonsin kept saying he wanted to strike back. I asked if he had made preparations, reminding him that it should be completed before his retirement. But nothing happened before he stepped down,” he said.

When asked directly if Phumtham, as acting prime minister at the time, had issued the ceasefire order through him, Nattapon firmly replied, "From what I witnessed, there was no such order."

Later, in a Facebook post, Phumtham said that as the former deputy prime minister overseeing national security and chair of the National Security Council (NSC), he felt it necessary to explain the facts from that period to the public.

NSC empowered military under Rules of Engagement

Phumtham explained that after tensions escalated along the Thai–Cambodian border, the NSC convened a meeting on June 6, 2025. “The meeting carefully discussed the situation and passed a key resolution authorising the military to act in accordance with the Rules of Engagement (ROE),” he wrote.

“This meant the Royal Thai Armed Forces had full operational authority to make tactical decisions to defend the country as the situation required, without waiting for instructions from political leaders.”

Clear division between policy and operations

He noted that the national security operations were divided into two distinct levels:

Policy level (the government): responsible for setting strategic direction and political framework to protect national interests and manage international relations.

Operational level (the military): responsible for tactical actions under the ROE with full authorisation from the NSC.

“Therefore, the belief that there was a ‘ceasefire order from political figures’ is inconsistent with the facts,” he wrote. “At that time, the military operated independently under legal and international rules.”

Coordination under martial law protection

Phumtham said the NSC, Defence Ministry, and regional commands maintained close coordination throughout the situation. The NSC acted as the central body for policy guidance and information coordination, while operational units were granted legal and procedural protection under the local martial law framework to ensure they could perform their duties effectively without legal repercussions.

He added that the government of the time adhered firmly to peaceful principles and respect for national sovereignty. “Thailand never allowed a single inch of its land to be violated, and every decision was made within the legal and security framework of the state,” he stressed.

Confidence in military professionalism

Phumtham said he had worked closely and respectfully with military leaders during his tenure as defence minister, consulting them carefully before making decisions. “I have full confidence in the professionalism of all armed forces commanders. Their cooperation ensured that national security operations proceeded smoothly and in the best interests of the country,” he said.

He concluded by assuring the public that all decisions made at the time had one unified goal:

“To safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty with prudence, transparency, and a commitment to avoiding violence, minimising loss among our troops and civilians along the border.”

