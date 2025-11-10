Anutin cries foul over fake news he ordered ex-Second Army chief to cease fire

Prime Minister dismisses social media claims as politically motivated

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday dismissed as fake news the claim that he had ordered a former commander of the Second Army Area to stop speaking about the July border clashes — or to call a ceasefire on the first day of fighting.

In a Facebook post at 10.17am, Anutin decried what he called a deliberate attempt to undermine his political reputation. The claim had first appeared earlier that morning on a pro-People’s Party fan page run by supporters of the movement, not by the party itself.

False post sparks social media uproar

The original post, made by a Facebook user named Aphichat Kanthasopa at 7.35am, read: “Now, do you know who gave the order to [Boonsin] to cease fire?” It included a photo with a caption alleging that “Anutin warned Boonsin to stop giving lectures on the military operations during the clashes, fearing it would demoralise troops on the front line.”