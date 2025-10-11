Boonsin confident Khana temple belongs to Thailand and recovery will be manageable

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, former commander of the Second Army Area and adviser to the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief, spoke to reporters on Saturday regarding the Khana temple site in Kap Choeng district, Surin, amid concerns that Cambodia might occupy the area.

Boonsin stated that, according to Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, commander of the Second Army Area, the next step is to determine whose territory Khana temple truly lies in, and to take action if it is within Thai jurisdiction. He affirmed that it is the responsibility of the army and relevant authorities to ensure the site remains Thai property. “I am confident that this process is underway, and the public is watching. We expect clarity soon,” he said.

Regarding the removal of any Cambodian presence, Boonsin added that it should be manageable, similar to operations at Phu Makua in Si Sa Ket Province. He believes the Commander-in-Chief and the army commander will find a solution quickly, given the area’s high public interest. The escalation of the situation depends on Cambodia’s willingness to negotiate.