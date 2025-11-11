Gen Boonsin says ceasefire order came only on July 28

Thai-Cambodian border tensions have flared up once again after a Thai soldier became the seventh to lose a leg in a landmine explosion during a patrol in Huai Ta Maria, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, on November 10, 2025. The incident prompted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Declaration, signed in Malaysia last month.

The escalation came shortly after Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, former commander of the Second Army Area and current adviser to the Army Commander-in-Chief, revealed new details on November 8 during an event at Phutthasathan Pathom Asoke Temple in Nakhon Pathom. He said that during the first day of the border clashes on July 24 2025,

“After six hours of fighting, I received a call telling me to stop firing — but I refused.”

The revelation sparked widespread public debate over “who gave the order.”

In an interview with Kom Chad Luek on Nation TV Channel 22, Boonsin clarified that there was no official ceasefire command at the time.

“It was a discussion, not a command. Everyone in the chain of command did their duty. Miscommunication may have occurred. The official ceasefire order came only on July 28, after discussions between the two governments in Malaysia,” he explained.

Boonsin said he had no intention to stir political controversy and would “take the question to his grave.”

“I didn’t speak for political reasons or to damage anyone’s reputation. I was simply asked, and I answered truthfully,” he said.