Boonsin explains why he spoke about ceasefire order on first day of border clashes

Former commander of the Second Army Area, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, on Monday urged the public to disregard his earlier remarks about a mysterious ceasefire order, saying he had no intention of discussing the matter or revisiting the past.
Boonsin called on the public to focus on the present and future rather than dwelling on events from July’s border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.
Now retired and serving as an advisor to army commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, Boonsin clarified that he did not intend to speak about the ceasefire order he reportedly received on the first day of fighting in late July.
He explained that his comments were meant to illustrate his determination to reclaim Thai territory rather than to expose internal military communications.
On Sunday, Boonsin stirred controversy when he revealed that about six hours into the first day of the four-day clashes, he had received an order from a superior officer to stop the fighting. He said he refused, insisting that Thai forces had to continue battling to regain lost ground, though he declined to identify who had issued the order.
So far, all three senior figures who could have issued such an order at the time — acting prime minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting defence minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, and the army commander-in-chief — have denied doing so.
Boonsin said that when he gave his speech in Nakhon Pathom, many in the audience had asked why the Thai Army allowed Cambodian troops to seize control of Prasat Ta Kwai.
He responded that Thailand had not conceded the site, but the then government signed a ceasefire agreement to end hostilities at midnight on July 28, leaving the Second Army Area with insufficient time to reclaim the ancient structure.
He added that confusion during the early hours of the fighting was normal in such situations.
“But now, we should not talk about the past. I would like to ask everyone to stop mentioning names because it will not do any good for Thai society in the future,” Boonsin said.
“All commanders at every level performed their duties to the best of their ability to defend the country. That incident is over, and I would like everyone to move forward and focus on the present and the future.”
Boonsin also urged the public to be cautious about believing fake news circulating on social media.
He said he would continue his role as advisor to the army chief, adding that Gen Pana had assigned him to speak with young people to encourage patriotism.
“I won’t interfere with the operations of active officers. The army chief has given me moral support and asked me to focus on promoting love and unity in the nation,” Boonsin said.