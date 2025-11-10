Boonsin explains why he spoke about ceasefire order on first day of border clashes

Clarifies remarks during Nakhon Pathom speech

Boonsin said that when he gave his speech in Nakhon Pathom, many in the audience had asked why the Thai Army allowed Cambodian troops to seize control of Prasat Ta Kwai.

He responded that Thailand had not conceded the site, but the then government signed a ceasefire agreement to end hostilities at midnight on July 28, leaving the Second Army Area with insufficient time to reclaim the ancient structure.

He added that confusion during the early hours of the fighting was normal in such situations.

“But now, we should not talk about the past. I would like to ask everyone to stop mentioning names because it will not do any good for Thai society in the future,” Boonsin said.

“All commanders at every level performed their duties to the best of their ability to defend the country. That incident is over, and I would like everyone to move forward and focus on the present and the future.”

Warns public against fake news

Boonsin also urged the public to be cautious about believing fake news circulating on social media.

He said he would continue his role as advisor to the army chief, adding that Gen Pana had assigned him to speak with young people to encourage patriotism.

“I won’t interfere with the operations of active officers. The army chief has given me moral support and asked me to focus on promoting love and unity in the nation,” Boonsin said.

