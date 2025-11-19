Cases of five illnesses jump over the past month

Dr Jurai Wongsawat and Dr Weerawat Manosuthi, Senior Medical Officers and Spokespersons for the Department of Disease Control, held a press conference on "Healthy November, Strong at Every Age, Focus on Health" on Wednesday (November 19). They reported that, in the month from October 19 to November 15, 2025, five diseases have shown an increasing trend in patient numbers:
A total of 161,940 cases of influenza were reported, with a cumulative total of 940,869 cases since the beginning of the year (as of November 14, 2025). There have been 100 deaths, with the highest incidence in children aged 5-9 years.
However, the highest death rate has been among the elderly, with an average age of 61 years and a mortality rate of 0.011%. Among patients requiring inpatient care (IPD), 123,252 cases were reported, accounting for 13.10%.
In the past month, influenza cases increased in October with 208,443 cases, but although the number of cases has decreased in November, outbreaks in clusters, especially in prisons, schools, and training centres, continue.
The most commonly detected strain was A/H3N2, which accounted for 76% of cases, followed by A/H1N1 and B strains.
Of the 100 deaths, patients ranged in age from 1 to 95 years, with the median age being 61. Approximately 57% of these patients had underlying conditions such as kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, and intellectual disabilities.
Notably, 94% of these individuals had not received the influenza vaccine, underscoring the importance of vaccination.
There have been 62,157 new cases of diarrhoea, with a total of 735,188 cases reported since the beginning of the year, and 9 deaths. The highest incidence was in children aged 0-4 years, followed by 20-29 years and 5-9 years. The trend in 2025 has remained relatively stable, similar to previous years. However, 92 outbreaks have been reported, affecting 7,674 people.
The highest number of outbreaks occurred in schools (60 incidents), followed by accommodation, prisons, religious ceremonies, funerals, hotels, military/cadet camps, factories, and orphanages.
Of the 9 deaths, the average age was 46, with most patients having underlying health conditions. Prevention measures emphasise the “Hot, Fresh, Clean” principle, eating freshly cooked food, avoiding raw or undercooked food, reheating cooked food stored for over 2 hours, drinking clean water or ice marked with a government health certification, and maintaining personal hygiene by washing hands with soap and water.
There have been 35,953 new cases of pneumonia, with a total of 397,147 cases reported since the beginning of the year, and 695 deaths. The average age of those affected was 52 years, with a case fatality rate of 0.175%, which is higher than that of influenza. The most common age group affected was children aged 0-4 years, followed by those aged 60 years and over, and 5-9 years.
The majority of pneumonia-related deaths were in individuals aged 60 and above, followed by those in the 50-59 and 40-49 age groups. The case fatality rate increased with age. A total of 123,218 patients were admitted to hospitals, accounting for 31.03%.
In the past month, there has been a decline in the number of pneumonia cases compared to the same period in 2024, although the figures still remain above the 5-year average.
A total of 9,698 RSV infections were reported, with case numbers remaining high over the past two months but now beginning to decline. However, officials warned that the cooling weather may increase viral transmission. Since the beginning of the year to November 14, 41,995 cumulative cases have been recorded, with 8 deaths. The youngest fatality was aged two months and the oldest 91 years, with a case fatality rate of 0.019%.
The most affected age group was young children aged 0–4 years, though significant numbers were also reported among the elderly. Hospital admissions were high—39.93% of cases (16,348 patients), a higher proportion than influenza, indicating a higher risk of severe illness, particularly lung involvement.
RSV infections were most common in children aged 0–4 years (81.33%), but older adults were also affected. Among the 8 deaths, six had underlying health conditions such as chronic lung disease, heart disease, suspected congenital laryngeal abnormalities, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia—risk factors similar to influenza. Two deaths involved infants aged 2 and 5 months with no underlying illnesses.
Health officials urged caregivers of young children to wear masks and avoid close contact with infants if they have respiratory symptoms, especially during the winter months.
A total of 8,375 cases of food poisoning were reported.
The diseases with the highest case fatality rates were:
Health officials noted that although influenza and RSV showed signs of decline over the past month, both remain among the most prevalent respiratory infections. Preventive measures remain essential: covering coughs and sneezes, wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and avoiding crowded places during outbreaks. Those who are ill should wear a mask at all times, especially when living with elderly people or young children.
Additional vaccines are also available, including pneumococcal vaccines (against Streptococcus pneumoniae), RSV vaccines for adults, RSV monoclonal antibody protection for children under two years, and COVID-19 vaccines to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infections in high-risk adults. Individuals are advised to consult a doctor for personalised recommendations.