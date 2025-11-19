Cases of five illnesses jump over the past month

Dr Jurai Wongsawat and Dr Weerawat Manosuthi, Senior Medical Officers and Spokespersons for the Department of Disease Control, held a press conference on "Healthy November, Strong at Every Age, Focus on Health" on Wednesday (November 19). They reported that, in the month from October 19 to November 15, 2025, five diseases have shown an increasing trend in patient numbers:

Influenza

A total of 161,940 cases of influenza were reported, with a cumulative total of 940,869 cases since the beginning of the year (as of November 14, 2025). There have been 100 deaths, with the highest incidence in children aged 5-9 years.

However, the highest death rate has been among the elderly, with an average age of 61 years and a mortality rate of 0.011%. Among patients requiring inpatient care (IPD), 123,252 cases were reported, accounting for 13.10%.

In the past month, influenza cases increased in October with 208,443 cases, but although the number of cases has decreased in November, outbreaks in clusters, especially in prisons, schools, and training centres, continue.

The most commonly detected strain was A/H3N2, which accounted for 76% of cases, followed by A/H1N1 and B strains.

Of the 100 deaths, patients ranged in age from 1 to 95 years, with the median age being 61. Approximately 57% of these patients had underlying conditions such as kidney disease, heart disease, hypertension, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, and intellectual disabilities.

Notably, 94% of these individuals had not received the influenza vaccine, underscoring the importance of vaccination.