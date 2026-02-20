Thai border Joint Info Center: force ‘last resort’, cites December 27 joint statement

Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, in his capacity as Director of the Joint Information Center on the Thailand - Cambodia Situation (JIC), briefed the media after a meeting on communication guidelines aimed at strengthening public and international confidence in Thailand’s role in managing the border situation.





He said the meeting brought together representatives from the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, the Royal Thai Police, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters to clarify facts on conditions in each area, while also hearing suggestions from the media. He noted that several issues had to be discussed in a restricted setting because they involve security information.

He affirmed that the Thai armed forces are ready 24 hours a day to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, but stressed that the use of military force is a “last resort.” He said diplomatic, economic, social and public-communication mechanisms are being pursued in parallel. He also thanked Thai embassies in 98 countries, offices of defence attachés, and Thai government scholarship students overseas for helping convey factual information to the international community, underscoring that the dispute is not a conflict between the peoples of the two countries, but a state-to-state policy issue.