Suspect disliked views of Nagoya murder victim's husband

On the same day, the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors' Office obtained court approval for a psychiatric examination to determine whether Kumiko Yasufuku, 69, who was arrested late last month in connection with the alleged murder, had criminal responsibility at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors apparently believe that if indicted, her mental capacity will be a key point of contention at trial.

The prosecutor's office is expected to decide whether to indict the suspect based on the results of the psychiatric examination by experts, which usually takes several months.