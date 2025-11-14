Japan launches nationwide crackdown on illegal migrants, arrests 19 Thais in first sweep

Japan has begun implementing its new policy to “eliminate all illegal migrants”, with the first major operation resulting in the arrest of 19 Thai nationals living unlawfully in Nagano Prefecture. The primary suspect is a 73-year-old Thai woman.

On November 14, 2025, police in Suzaka City, Nagano Prefecture, raided what they described as a “hideout for overstayers”, arresting and questioning 19 Thai nationals on charges of illegal residency and aiding unlawful residence. Investigators found that the main suspect, a 73-year-old Thai woman, had provided accommodation to a 37-year-old Thai woman despite knowing she had overstayed her visa from May 2022 to October 2025.

Among those arrested were eight Thai women, aged 26–52, living in Japan as overstayers, along with ten other Thai men and women, aged 21–46, who are being investigated in connection with the same case. All face charges under Japan’s Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

In addition to the crackdown on undocumented migrants, Tokyo Metropolitan Police are expanding their investigation into the case of a 12-year-old girl who was trafficked and forced to work in a massage parlour. Police raided multiple related locations under labour law violations.