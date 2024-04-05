‘Lifelong learning and developing self-confidence vital to leadership’

One of the successful women in the top management of the MICE and business events industry, with 19 years of experience to her credit, Rungphech “Rose” Chitanuwat, director of the ASEAN Regional Group for Informa Markets Thailand, shares her thoughts on advancing women's leadership in business.



What essential knowledge and skills do women need to prepare if they are to reach the top managerial level today?

To succeed in a leadership role, individuals must continuously learn and develop their skills, including practising leadership skills. Even if they are not currently in a leadership position, it's important to cultivate these skills for future roles. Key leadership skills include reliability, trustworthiness, communication, commitment, self-awareness and adaptability. Regardless of gender, building these skills is crucial for earning respect.

Additionally, women should focus on developing knowledge and self-confidence. By constantly practising and learning new things, confidence can be built over time.

What are your principles for working and self-development that lead to success and acceptance of women's potential?

I prioritise passion, determination, and clear goals in my work. I thrive in team environments and use empathy to lead and encourage others to seize opportunities for personal growth. I always strive to capitalise on opportunities that arise. I replicate what I have learnt and received in my career to ensure that I am building the next generation or even producing another me in my team.