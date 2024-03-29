The Thai youth UN climate leader giving lessons in female empowerment

Aminta Permpoonwiwat’s path into climate activism began in her school’s debating club, where she geared up for battle by researching global warming.

But after realising the scale of the climate crisis, she quickly became frustrated with the limited impact of debate.

She needed to find a way to propel real change.

She joined Saturday School, an organisation that sends volunteers to teach in schools all over Thailand.

Still, Aminta felt that volunteering left out climate education.

The only option left was to start her own youth mentorship organisation, which recruits volunteer high school students to teach children in rural areas across Thailand about climate resilience and sustainability.

Aminta received an invitation to join the United Nations Youth for Climate programme in 2021.

She represented Thailand at the UN in 2021 and 2022, helping young colleagues from around the world draft a youth manifesto that was presented to world leaders at the Pre-COP 26 climate summit.