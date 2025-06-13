Karuna Buakamsri: A Voice for Change and Empowerment

This philosophy defines a career marked by relentless passion and a deep-seated desire for meaningful societal contribution.

In the dynamic realms of journalism and entrepreneurship, Karuna Buakamsri is a beacon of resilience, intellect, and unwavering commitment to progress.

As an online journalist, she amplifies critical global narratives. As an entrepreneur, she champions environmental consciousness through TARA Brand, her attire company focused on eco-friendly practices.

Karuna's journey is one of breaking barriers. Early in her career, she fearlessly asserted her capabilities in a male-dominated industry.

"I would say when I started as a young reporter, of course I try to prove that I am a little girl, but I can do whatever the man can do, you know?"

Her persistence propelled her to the forefront of journalism, where she embraced challenges and transformed them into opportunities.

“My passion is like I want to be always a journalist,” Karuna reflects, highlighting her unwavering focus.

Her commitment to reporting, driven by a need to connect with events, has earned her recognition and respect in the news industry.

Her willingness to tackle challenging assignments, including reporting from conflict zones, demonstrated her courage and dedication.

