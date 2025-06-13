Karuna Buakamsri: A Voice for Change and Empowerment

This philosophy defines a career marked by relentless passion and a deep-seated desire for meaningful societal contribution.
In the dynamic realms of journalism and entrepreneurship, Karuna Buakamsri is a beacon of resilience, intellect, and unwavering commitment to progress.
As an online journalist, she amplifies critical global narratives. As an entrepreneur, she champions environmental consciousness through TARA Brand, her attire company focused on eco-friendly practices.
Karuna's journey is one of breaking barriers. Early in her career, she fearlessly asserted her capabilities in a male-dominated industry.
"I would say when I started as a young reporter, of course I try to prove that I am a little girl, but I can do whatever the man can do, you know?"
Her persistence propelled her to the forefront of journalism, where she embraced challenges and transformed them into opportunities.
“My passion is like I want to be always a journalist,” Karuna reflects, highlighting her unwavering focus.
Her commitment to reporting, driven by a need to connect with events, has earned her recognition and respect in the news industry.
Her willingness to tackle challenging assignments, including reporting from conflict zones, demonstrated her courage and dedication.
Over time, she earned recognition for delivering impactful stories, proving that gender is no barrier to professional excellence.
Beyond journalism, Karuna defines success holistically.
"I think the success of one person is not only defined by your work or how successful you are, but also be happy at home, you know, surrounded by a person that cares about you, that matter person you love, you know."
For her, journalism is a calling to inform, inspire, and foster change, balanced with the importance of personal happiness and cherished relationships.
As a leader in both journalism and business, Karuna is known for her meticulous and understanding approach. She believes in being deeply involved to fully comprehend her team's challenges.
"I am a kind of, I also not a reporter. I have my team and I am a team leader. So my kind of leader is like I go in every detail because I want to know what my team is facing," she explains.
This extends to TARA Essentials Brand, where her commitment to sustainability and social responsibility shapes her entrepreneurial vision.
Karuna navigates high-pressure situations with pragmatism and resilience.
"I always have scenario in my head, you know, when I start something... what is the worst case scenario?" She confronts challenges with clarity, viewing them as inherent in life's journey.
To aspiring women leaders, Karuna advises, "Find out what you want to do, where you want to be. Don't compare yourself to other people."
She stresses financial independence as key to empowerment.
"Because when you don't have to beg for something from someone, then you can do what you wish," she asserts.
True empowerment, she believes, comes from self-determination and carving one’s own path.
In a rapidly changing world, Karuna’s adaptability has been crucial. She embraces change and values seeking guidance, recognizing that expertise lies in knowing where to find solutions.
Ultimately, Karuna Buakamsri’s legacy rests on her dedication to serving others.
"I am very happy and very fulfilling to hear that what I am doing and what I did or what I am going to do is benefiting them," she shares.
Her driving force is the desire to make a positive impact.
Karuna’s journey also reflects the evolving role of women in Thai society. While acknowledging progress in accepting women leaders, particularly compared to other countries, she notes persistent challenges, especially in media executive roles.
Despite increasing female representation in journalism, decision-making remains largely male-dominated. Karuna’s experience highlights the continued need to dismantle gender bias and ensure equitable opportunities.
Her dedication to journalism and entrepreneurship inspires future generations to lead, create, and make a difference. She hopes to be remembered for her positive influence, proving that success is measured by one’s contribution to society.