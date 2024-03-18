Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, co-founder and chairwoman of WHA Group

" First and foremost, you must develop a clear strategy for the proper direction of your business.

Second, once you've determined your course of action, you must establish teamwork because you

can't do it alone. Developing strong teamwork skills is essential. Then, in order for everyone on your

team to be heading in the same direction, you must create a clear roadmap. Moreover, you must

communicate internally with your employees as well as with stakeholders, strategic partners, and

people in the surrounding communities," she explained.

Again emphasising that these leadership skills are not gender-specific, Jareeporn reminded all

women to ask themselves, "Who exactly is impeding their progress?"

" I have never believed that a woman is limited by others. I have never had a problem being female

and leading a large company. If a woman asks me how I can work like this, I ask her to consider if

she is limiting herself or if others are limiting her," she said.