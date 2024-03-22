Why female doctors are just as adept as men in management roles

However, she also underlines the importance of these women taking time to carefully examine their own mental, physical, and familial readiness.

" Women are capable of taking the lead. All they need to do is to convince themselves that they are fully prepared to face any challenges and be willing to work hard," Mayura tells The Nation in an exclusive interview.

" From my own experience, if a woman is to take on an executive position, she must have a positive view of management." That way, she can enjoy learning and polishing her leadership skills.

Other conditions, she explained, depend on the woman’s capacity to balance her life and work.

" But one thing is certain: being a female executive is hard work, especially for a female doctor whose responsibilities are constantly overwhelming," she said with a gentle grin.