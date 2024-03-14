Suvita Charanwong: Women should voice how they wish to be treated

Suvita Charanwong, a pioneering Martech startup influencer, agreed to shares her experiences, challenges, and ideas for how women can achieve career success.

Going back four to five years, when discussing influencers, few people understood how important they would become to business and industry. Today, we can all see the difference, with every industry requiring influencers and few would deny that people’s purchasing behaviour is due to the power of our favourite influencers.

Suvita, the CEO and co-founder of Tellscore, was one of the first to step in and be recognised as among the top-ten influencers on an Asia Pacific hiring automation platform that connects marketers with social media influencers.

Necessary qualities to succeed

Suvita humbly told The Nation in an exclusive interview that she doesn’t consider herself a successful woman, as she views success as an ongoing process. She shared some of the qualities that brought her to this stage of life.

First, she said, is to think broadly, being informed as much as possible and taking in-depth action. Knowing the execution is a must and one should not hesitate to delve into details and the little things that can help us to achieve our purpose.

Second, she noted her team had adopted a horizontal organisation chart. “I respect every team member whether they are senior or junior, because I think they contribute the most toward our success,” said Suvita, adding, “So I will never say that I am successful, but if you say we succeeded as a team maybe it is more acceptable”.