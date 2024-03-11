Women must be better represented in executive positions, SEC chief says

Citing the "critical mass theory", which explains how mass participation leads to mass engagement, she pointed out that a 30% female representation in executive positions is ideal.

"The theory suggests that if we have enough female participants, women will be able to do more with their jobs. As a result, they can express themselves openly and honestly," she said, adding that the agency is now working to increase that number by promoting listed firms to include more women on their boards, and not just in name.

Aside from reports that promote listed companies with good governance of female leadership, the SEC also provides guidelines to help companies start their journey to encourage women's participation at a higher level.

One of the most important benefits of promoting women's leadership, she notes, is that it increases diversity on boards, allowing businesses to better navigate and manage in a rapidly changing and uncertain world.

" Gender diversity and age diversity help the top level to lead the companies in the right direction as that diversity gives birth to diverse perspectives," she explained." The top level must lead by example, meaning that the board needs real actions to break through the frontier and face new challenges together."

Still, as a working woman in today's so-called “VUCA” (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world, Pornanong highlighted the significance of continuous self-improvement to be well prepared to face any challenge.