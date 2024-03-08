Seizing the opportunities: why women must first believe in themselves
Although women's rights in the Asia-Pacific region have improved significantly in recent years, there are still many unheard voices that must be listened to, and Alia El-Yassir, the newly appointed regional director for UN Women Asia and the Pacific as well as UN Women Representative to Thailand, is making it her mission to do just that.
" We are talking about Asia and the Pacific, which accounts for 60% of the world's population. The majority of the world's population lives in this region, and thus the challenges of achieving gender equality in women's empowerment is shared by us all," she said.
She is full of praise for the improvements in healthcare provision for Thailand’s women and girls, noting this is having a significant impact on women's lives, health, well-being, and sense of security, thus giving them a chance of a better future.
“It must not be underestimated. This has a significant impact on the issues we’re discussing, which include basic services such as health and education. So there's a lot to celebrate in this area," El-Yassir noted.
Unfortunately, though, there is still unfinished business, such as a lack of women in leadership roles, unpaid work, domestic violence against women and girls, and unequal distribution of burdens within families.
" We do not see many women represented in the formal labour force, where they have better protection, better rights, and future protection through a social system that would cover them as former labour force members. And this has a lot to do with structural issues that are holding back many women and girls, as well as many men and boys," she explained.
She also highlighted the unequal family burdens borne by women and girls in caring for other members of the family, which was particularly evident during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It highlighted the unpaid work that many women and girls are forced to do. This prevents them from fully engaging in public and economic life. So, we must put an end to all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls across every sphere” she said.
“These are just some of the unfinished tasks that must be completed. We must also spread effective models to other spheres that require additional attention.”
Emphasising that women's rights are human rights, El-Yassir noted that simply having rights does not imply that they are being taken up.
To help women take advantage of their rights, UN Women's priority creating a space for women and their organisations to engage in dialogue and conversations with governments, decision-makers, and those who are truly accountable for the unfinished business of development and gender equality.
" What is their reality? How can we bring their voices into conversations when decisions are being made about their lives. We must give priority to bringing women's voices into decision-making conversations," she
emphasised.
" If you want economic growth, you need to bring women into the conversation. If you want peace and stability, women need to be part of the conversation," she added, citing several instances that clearly demonstrate how investing in women and promoting their leadership results in better outcomes for all communities, societies, and economies.
She also highlighted the significance of developing partnerships with both local governments and private sectors so that UN Women can effectively collaborate with them and share the best women's rights practices with other countries.
" When you're coming from a regional perspective, you can sometimes learn from local experience by seeing how it was done in that context and sharing it with others in the region. This also allows us to see in what areas the government wants to see progress and learn from the experiences of others," she explained, noting that UN Women has consistently collaborated with other governments around the world to see what works.
Despite praising Thailand for its strong commitment to continuing to advance women's rights, she urged the country to make the necessary investments through national budgets, noting that otherwise, the country will not achieve that goal, which is a long-term one.
" We see tremendous potential, for example, in gender-responsive budgeting initiatives. It may not seem obvious, but it all boils down to how you invest your national budget in ways that will help you achieve your goals," she said, adding that all that matters is shifting the mindset to allow for the inclusion of women.
In terms of encouraging women to study in STEM (Sciences, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, which are the skills that will be required in the future, El-Yassir proposes creating a positive environment in a field that has become heavily male-dominated.
All parties involved must send a signal to top management that it is necessary to change the culture within the organisation and create an enabling environment that will make it more appealing for women to study
and work in STEM.
" Many places are not equipped to deal with this phenomenon and it's pushing many women and girls out of this sphere. So, I think we have to tackle all of these issues together, continue the positive and affirmative action, while also thinking about the kind of environment we are putting these girls in and asking ourselves if it is it enabling them over the long-term to succeed," she said.
Asked if there is a secret for becoming successful and assuming leadership roles, the UN Women director suggests all women start believing in themselves.
" You have to believe in yourself first and foremost. There may be factors around you that are chipping away at your confidence but your belief in yourself will help you stand firm. I think there are a lot of conversations out there that can both push you up and cut you down. So, how do you build your own confidence in a way that enables you to face these challenges? You have to build alliances within your family, within your circle of friends and your colleagues and within your workplace or in your place of study," She noted.
She encouraged all women and girls to put themselves out there and connect with others, learn from them, and seek their insights and support.
" Find those people who will support you and hold you up instead of pushing you down," she stated.