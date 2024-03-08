Seizing the opportunities: why women must first believe in themselves

" When you're coming from a regional perspective, you can sometimes learn from local experience by seeing how it was done in that context and sharing it with others in the region. This also allows us to see in what areas the government wants to see progress and learn from the experiences of others," she explained, noting that UN Women has consistently collaborated with other governments around the world to see what works.

Despite praising Thailand for its strong commitment to continuing to advance women's rights, she urged the country to make the necessary investments through national budgets, noting that otherwise, the country will not achieve that goal, which is a long-term one.

" We see tremendous potential, for example, in gender-responsive budgeting initiatives. It may not seem obvious, but it all boils down to how you invest your national budget in ways that will help you achieve your goals," she said, adding that all that matters is shifting the mindset to allow for the inclusion of women.

In terms of encouraging women to study in STEM (Sciences, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields, which are the skills that will be required in the future, El-Yassir proposes creating a positive environment in a field that has become heavily male-dominated.

All parties involved must send a signal to top management that it is necessary to change the culture within the organisation and create an enabling environment that will make it more appealing for women to study

and work in STEM.

" Many places are not equipped to deal with this phenomenon and it's pushing many women and girls out of this sphere. So, I think we have to tackle all of these issues together, continue the positive and affirmative action, while also thinking about the kind of environment we are putting these girls in and asking ourselves if it is it enabling them over the long-term to succeed," she said.

Asked if there is a secret for becoming successful and assuming leadership roles, the UN Women director suggests all women start believing in themselves.

" You have to believe in yourself first and foremost. There may be factors around you that are chipping away at your confidence but your belief in yourself will help you stand firm. I think there are a lot of conversations out there that can both push you up and cut you down. So, how do you build your own confidence in a way that enables you to face these challenges? You have to build alliances within your family, within your circle of friends and your colleagues and within your workplace or in your place of study," She noted.

She encouraged all women and girls to put themselves out there and connect with others, learn from them, and seek their insights and support.

" Find those people who will support you and hold you up instead of pushing you down," she stated.