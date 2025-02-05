PM2.5 situation improves in NE, South following farm burning ban

The levels of PM2.5 dust in the Northeast and South have decreased after the National Disaster Prevention Command issued a ban on burning harvest leftovers in 50 provinces nationwide.
Sasikarn Watthanachan, Deputy Government Spokeswoman and advisor to the Disaster Prevention Command, said air pollution in the northeastern and southern regions had improved following the ban, which was announced on 30 January.
However, she noted that PM2.5 levels in the North had worsened, with dust levels exceeding safety standards in some northern provinces.
Following the ban on burning harvest residues, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reported a significant drop in the number of hotspots in Thailand, which fell to just 506, compared to 1,329 hotspots detected in Cambodia.
Sasikarn stated that most hotspots were found in western, central, and northeastern provinces, where sugarcane farming is prevalent. The five provinces with the highest number of hotspots were Tak, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Lop Buri, and Phetchabun.
Since the ban was implemented in 50 provinces, 28 farmers have been arrested for violating the restrictions, she added.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police have intensified efforts to crack down on vehicles emitting excessive exhaust smoke.
Sasikarn reported that 266 motorists were arrested after inspections of 6,107 vehicles nationwide (excluding Bangkok) for failing to meet emission standards. In Bangkok, 255 motorists were arrested following checks on 546 vehicles.