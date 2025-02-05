PM2.5 situation improves in NE, South following farm burning ban

The levels of PM2.5 dust in the Northeast and South have decreased after the National Disaster Prevention Command issued a ban on burning harvest leftovers in 50 provinces nationwide.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, Deputy Government Spokeswoman and advisor to the Disaster Prevention Command, said air pollution in the northeastern and southern regions had improved following the ban, which was announced on 30 January.

However, she noted that PM2.5 levels in the North had worsened, with dust levels exceeding safety standards in some northern provinces.