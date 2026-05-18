G7 finance chiefs face tough talks as trade strains and supply risks mount

G7 finance ministers are set to meet in Paris on Monday for two days of talks aimed at finding common ground on global economic tensions, trade imbalances and critical raw material supplies, even as geopolitical divisions threaten to strain the group’s unity.

The meeting comes after a summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which produced few concrete economic breakthroughs despite a show of diplomatic cordiality. Tensions over Taiwan and trade continued to simmer in the background.

At the centre of the Paris agenda will be what French Finance Minister Roland Lescure described as deep-rooted global economic imbalances that are fuelling trade friction and could trigger a disorderly adjustment in financial markets.

“The way the global economy has been developing for the past 10 years or so is clearly unsustainable,” Lescure said, pointing to a pattern in which China consumes too little, the United States consumes too much and Europe invests too little.