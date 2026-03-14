Oil tax cut last resort as Finance fears revenue hit

Amid the Middle East conflict, which has sent global oil prices sharply higher and increased volatility in energy markets, Thailand is preparing measures to cushion the impact of rising energy costs on households and businesses.

However, a source at the Finance Ministry said that cutting excise tax on oil would be used only as a last resort. For now, the government intends to rely first on the Oil Fuel Fund as its main mechanism for dealing with the crisis.

Behind the ministry’s cautious stance are two main concerns over economic stability.

The first is Thailand’s limited fiscal space. Public debt has accumulated to around 66% of GDP, leaving only about 4 percentage points before reaching the fiscal discipline ceiling of 70%. At the same time, the Oil Fuel Fund is under growing strain from diesel subsidies, with officials warning that continued support could quickly deepen the fund’s deficit.

Although the fund still has some borrowing headroom, any further emergency borrowing guaranteed by the Finance Ministry would be counted immediately as public debt, raising the risk of pushing debt levels close to, or even beyond, the ceiling. This is one reason the ministry is reluctant to open a new front by also cutting fuel taxes.