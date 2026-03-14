Bangchak reassures customers on fuel availability, offers extra points and cheaper self-service options

Following Bangchak’s notice on March 13, 2026 announcing measures to limit refuelling amid tighter energy conditions—posted on the “Bangchak Member Club” page and later withdrawn—the company issued a new statement on Saturday (March 14) assuring fuel availability at service stations.

The statement reads:

“Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited confirms that fuel remains available at its service stations as usual.

In the event of a fuel price increase, Bangchak Green Miles members who refuel on the following day will receive “extra points” equivalent to the price difference, under the principle that the price increase is returned in points, helping support members during periods of fuel price adjustments.

At the same time, Bangchak continues to offer E85 gasohol, a cost-saving alternative fuel, at many locations for vehicles compatible with this fuel type.

In addition, Bangchak provides self-service stations where fuel prices are 0.30 baht per litre lower than at regular service stations. These are currently available at 40 locations, offering another option for motorists looking to reduce fuel expenses.

The company continues to manage fuel supply and station operations to ensure customers and the public can access energy conveniently.”