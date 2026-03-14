Thai trade office in New York sees opening for exporters under US Section 301 via product-by-product tariff exclusions

Ketsuree Vijaranakorn, Director of the Trade Promotion Office in New York, said the United States is conducting investigations that could lead to trade measures under Section 301, focusing on two main issues: an investigation of 16 economies into excess capacity, and a separate review of 60 economies, including Thailand, on labour-related concerns. The process is expected to conclude in mid-May, after which the US is expected to announce the products affected and the tariff rates to be applied.

However, she said the situation still contains a positive angle for Thai exporters because the Section 301 process allows for negotiations to request product-by-product tariff exclusions, unlike earlier reciprocal tariff measures, which offered no exemptions. This is particularly relevant for products that have received relief under Section 122, as well as goods in Annex 2, where there has been discussion of a 150-day tariff exemption for items the US considers necessary and not harmful to its domestic production.

From the perspective of US importers, she said there is a favourable outlook for Thai food and processed agricultural products. Current economic conditions in the US are changing consumer behaviour, with people eating out less and buying more groceries to cook at home, which is expected to lift demand for imports in this category.