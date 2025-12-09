Thai embassy in Seoul warns Thais to avoid areas with large Cambodian communities

Following an attack by a group of around 15–20 Cambodian men on four Thai men at a karaoke bar in the Mokpo Daebul area of South Korea, the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has issued a warning for Thais to steer clear of areas with large Cambodian communities.

According to reports, the Cambodian group entered the karaoke venue and asked the four Thai men, “Which country are you from?” When they replied “Taegeuk-saram” (Thai people, in Korean), the group allegedly set upon them without warning.

Two Thai men were reportedly struck on the head with beer bottles, causing head wounds. The attack sparked chaos in the room, with microphones scattered across the floor, before all the assailants fled the scene.

The incident is believed to be linked to tensions over recent clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.