Srettha, NZ PM agree to hold more talks on mutual visa exemptions
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his New Zealand counterpart on Tuesday agreed in principle to push for entry visa exemptions for citizens of the two nations.
Srettha met Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Langham Melbourne Hotel in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon on the sideline of the ASEAN-Australia special summit.
During their bilateral discussion, the two prime ministers raised the issue of a mutual visa exemption and agreed to hold further future talks on the proposal.
They pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation as well as to consider new fronts on which the two nations could cooperate.
Srettha also expressed appreciation over the 68 years of bilateral ties between Thailand and New Zealand, noting that Bangkok is the oldest ally of Wellington in Southeast Asia.
Srettha said he looked forward to Luxon soon paying an official visit to Thailand, and that the Thai government would take the opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation between the two countries.
Luxon replied that he was happy to have a chance to meet Srettha and discuss important matters. He said he appreciated the long-time bilateral ties, and pledged to step up comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Luxon also told Srettha that he would lead a business delegation to discuss files on agriculture, education, digital economy and green energy on a visit to Thailand in April.
Srettha replied that he would be happy to welcome Luxon’s delegation in Bangkok.