Attending ASEAN-Australia summit opened new doors for Thailand, says Srettha

In addition, Srettha said his government is planning to cooperate with Australia on clean energy usage by developing an ecosystem for electric vehicles in Thailand. His government will also issue sustainability bonds to support this ecosystem.

Srettha expressed confidence that both ASEAN and Australia will ensure peace and security in the region as they share common goals as strategic partners. The two sides also plan to cooperate on tackling climate change, he added.

On the sidelines of the summit, Srettha also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Malaysia, Laos, Australia and New Zealand.

The premier said he discussed border issues with the Laotian PM, and maintaining peace and security with the Malaysian premier. He added that plans to develop Thailand’s deep South, and finding and promoting its “hidden gems” was also on the agenda of his talks with the Malaysian PM.

In his talk with the Australian premier, Srettha said he proposed that the country import Thai farmhands. He also thanked Australia for taking good care of Thai students.

With his New Zealand counterpart, he discussed mutual visa exemption, adding that the New Zealand PM is scheduled to visit Thailand in April.

Srettha concluded the media briefing by saying that he also met executives of six large corporations of key industries, clean energy and financial operations during his visit to Australia.