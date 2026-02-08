Abhisit pleased as Thais turn out early on election day to vote

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and a prime ministerial candidate, went to vote and cast his referendum ballot at Sawasdee Wittaya School, Polling Station 1, in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Constituency 4, Bangkok, at 8.55am.
Upon arrival, he checked his name on the electoral roll, where he was listed as No 48.
After voting, Abhisit gave an interview urging the public to turn out to vote and take part in the referendum to help shape the country’s future.
He said the early turnout from the moment polling stations opened was a good sign, adding that he wanted to see a high level of participation and was pleased to see many people arriving from early morning.
After the polls closed, he said he would go to the Democrat Party headquarters to follow the results.
During the interview, there was a light-hearted moment when he was asked whether he had slept well.
Abhisit joked, “My football team lost.”
Reporters noted that the same polling station also included other family members eligible to vote there, including Alisa Wacharasindhu, his eldest sister and the mother of Parit Wacharasindhu, spokesperson for the People’s Party; Ngarmpun Vejjajiva, his younger sister; and Pasut Wacharasindhu, Parit’s brother.
Meanwhile, his wife, Pimpen Vejjajiva, and Prang Vejjajiva were eligible to vote at other polling stations.
In addition, Suranand Vejjajiva, a former minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, voted at Polling Station 10.
He said today was another important day and urged the public to use their votes and voices, both in the general election and the referendum, so Thai democracy could be strengthened and move forward on a sound path.
He also observed that many people had turned out in the morning, reflecting a desire for change, and said he believed turnout would exceed 80%.
At the same time, other prominent figures also came to vote at the same polling station.
One said they had cycled there, explaining that they came early because they had recently transferred their voting registration to this constituency.
They also admitted they had to get up early to familiarise themselves in advance with the “three ballots”, before urging the public to turn out in large numbers as there were still several hours left.
They stressed that every vote matters and that voting is the use of one’s rights and voice to choose the leaders who will run the country.