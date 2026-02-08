Abhisit pleased as Thais turn out early on election day to vote

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party and a prime ministerial candidate, went to vote and cast his referendum ballot at Sawasdee Wittaya School, Polling Station 1, in Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Constituency 4, Bangkok, at 8.55am.

Upon arrival, he checked his name on the electoral roll, where he was listed as No 48.

After voting, Abhisit gave an interview urging the public to turn out to vote and take part in the referendum to help shape the country’s future.

He said the early turnout from the moment polling stations opened was a good sign, adding that he wanted to see a high level of participation and was pleased to see many people arriving from early morning.

After the polls closed, he said he would go to the Democrat Party headquarters to follow the results.

During the interview, there was a light-hearted moment when he was asked whether he had slept well.

Abhisit joked, “My football team lost.”