Study finds Thais the ‘burden-bearers of ASEAN’ as expenses rise but incomes stagnate



Despite a slight rise in Thailand’s consumer confidence index in 2025, Thai households remain in “cautious spending mode”, reflecting persistent economic uncertainty and high living costs, according to the ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS) by UOB Bank in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The survey found that 39% of Thai consumers are confident in the country’s economic outlook, up 4% from the previous year. However, most respondents continue to spend conservatively, prioritising quality of life, health, and education over immediate consumption.



Yuttachai Teyarachakul, Managing Director, Country Function Head of Personal Financial Services at UOB Thailand, said Thai consumers are in a period of “financial rebalancing,” giving more importance to self-development and future planning. “We are seeing stronger financial responsibility among consumers. Despite lingering risks, they are striving to maintain both financial stability and quality of life,” he said.